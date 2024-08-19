HCMC’s trade unions pay tribute to late Presidents

A delegation of trade unions’ members in HCMC on August 19 offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to the late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch in District 4.

A delegation of trade unions’ members in HCMC on August 19 offer incense and flowers to pay tribute to the late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch in District 4. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation led by Mr. Pham Khac Thai, a member of the Executive Committee of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor and President of the HCMC Labor Federation aims to mark the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 –2024) and the 136th anniversary of the birthday of President Ton Duc Thang (August 20, 1888-2024).

Delegates expressed deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh, a hero of national liberation, and an outstanding cultural celebrity as well as an exemplary of a great communist who devoted his whole life to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.

Delegates offer flowers at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue walking street. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation also remembered the revolutionary life and the great contributions made by the late President Ton Duc Thang, an eminent worker and venerable leader of the Vietnamese worker class. The late president went through severe hardships in wartime and devoted his entire life to the revolutionary cause and the people.

The delegation then offered flowers at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue walking street in District 1.

The delegation of District 5’s Trade Union offeres incense to commemorate fallen soldiers at Nha Den Cho Quan Memorial. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the delegation of District 5’s Trade Union led by President of the district’s Labor Federation Le Thi Bich Hanh offered incense to commemorate fallen soldiers at Nha Den - Cho Quan Memorial.

Other delegations of the Trade Unions of Districts 8 and 10 also organized ceremonies commemorating the late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang at Binh Dong Temple in District 8 and the Workers’ Statue in District 10.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Kim Khanh