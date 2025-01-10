Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC’s Spring Flower Festival 2025 to open on January 24

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City’s Spring Flower Festival 2025, one of the much-awaited events of the Lunar New Year in the city, will open at Tao Dan Park in District 1 on January 24 (on the 25th day of the last month of the lunar calendar).

hoi-hoa-xuan-2025-8678-8857.jpg.jpg
Visitors visit Ho Chi Minh City’s Spring Flower Festival 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

The 45th edition of its kind, themed “Non song gam hoa, vui xuan thai hoa” (A prosperous and happy country—a joyful and peaceful Lunar New Year), features thousands of ornamental plants, bonsai, rock gardens, and rare flowers.

The event also includes a series of activities, such as kylin and dragon dance performances, water puppet shows, folk games, and traditional music performances.

The Spring Flower Festival 2025 will run until February 2 (on the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

Ho Chi Minh City has organized the Spring Flower Festival since 1981. HCMC Spring Flower Festival and Nguyen Hue Flower Street have become two of the city's iconic traditional events imbued with the unique culture of the people in the southern metropolis during the Tet holidays.

Related News
By Thanh Hien—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

HCMC’s Spring Flower Festival 2025 ornamental plants iconic traditional events

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn