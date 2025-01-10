HCMC’s Spring Flower Festival 2025 to open on January 24

The Ho Chi Minh City’s Spring Flower Festival 2025, one of the much-awaited events of the Lunar New Year in the city, will open at Tao Dan Park in District 1 on January 24 (on the 25th day of the last month of the lunar calendar).

Visitors visit Ho Chi Minh City’s Spring Flower Festival 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

The 45th edition of its kind, themed “Non song gam hoa, vui xuan thai hoa” (A prosperous and happy country—a joyful and peaceful Lunar New Year), features thousands of ornamental plants, bonsai, rock gardens, and rare flowers.

The event also includes a series of activities, such as kylin and dragon dance performances, water puppet shows, folk games, and traditional music performances.

The Spring Flower Festival 2025 will run until February 2 (on the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

Ho Chi Minh City has organized the Spring Flower Festival since 1981. HCMC Spring Flower Festival and Nguyen Hue Flower Street have become two of the city's iconic traditional events imbued with the unique culture of the people in the southern metropolis during the Tet holidays.

By Thanh Hien—Translated by Kim Khanh