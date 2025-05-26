HCMC’s real estate sector expected to generate tens of trillions of dong

The HCMC Department of Agriculture and Environment has released its report outlining the results of its agricultural, natural resources, and environmental activities in May and in the first five months of 2025, as well as setting missions for June.

A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

As part of its May report, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment announced the completion of a draft project to establish the city’s first official land price framework, scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2026. The proposal has been sent to the Department of Finance for evaluation.

In addition, the department has submitted land valuation proposals for four major projects located in Thu Duc City and Binh Chanh District to the Appraisal Council for Land Price. These projects are expected to generate an estimated VND22.223 trillion (US$858 million) in revenue for the state budget.

The department has also proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee approve the reserve prices for land use right auctions for a mixed-use residential and commercial project in Thu Thiem New Urban Area. The auction involves land lots, including 1-2 and 1-3 in Functional Zone 1 and 3-5 in Functional Zone 3 in Thu Thiem New Urban Area in Thu Thiem Ward, Thu Duc City. The total bidding price for all land lots is set at VND5.705 trillion (roughly US$220 million).

By Thanh Hien—Translated by Kim Khanh