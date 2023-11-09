HCMC’s officials, artists join activities commemorating martyrs in Con Dao

A delegation of artists and officials of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee participated in a journey to the sacred island of Con Dao, off the coast of the southern province Ba Ria-Vung Tau on November 9-11.

Attending the journey will be representatives of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee, the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, the HCMC Union of Literature and Arts Associations, the city’s Council for Theory and Criticism of Literature and Arts, and typical artists who have outstanding contribution to Literature and Arts of the southern metropolis.

The three-day trip aims to mark the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

The participants will visit and pay tribute to heroic martyrs at Hang Duong and Hang Keo cemeteries, Wharf 914, Con Dao Museum, Phu Son and Phu Hai prisons, French and American tiger cages, cow cages where tens of thousands of revolutionaries and other patriots were jailed, tortured or killed at the site, Van Son Pagoda, Phi Yen Temple.

The visit annually organized by the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee aims to rouse the emotions of artists participating in the program to create high-quality artistic works. The compositions honor the leadership of the Party and late President Ho Chi Minh, patriotic and revolutionary tradition, the development of the country and HCMC, exemplary models in studying and following Ho Chi Minh ideology, morality, and style, and Vietnamese people in the Fatherland building and protecting.

The journey is also an opportunity for young artists to deeply understand the value of peace, independence, and freedom and raise their awareness about patriotism, the spirit of responsibility, and the task of protecting the Homeland's sovereignty and territory, sea and islands as well as implement guidelines, policies, and laws of the Party and State.

In the evening on the same day, the HCMC delegation joined a commemorative ceremony for fallen heroic soldiers at Hang Duong Cemetery and an art program with former Con Dao prisoners, and offered gifts to war veterans, soldiers, and local people on the island.