HCMC’s leaders visit households affected by fire in District 8

A delegation of HCMC leaders led by Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai on April 2 visited the households affected by the fire that occurred in District 8 on the evening of April 1.

The Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee inspected the site of the fire, extended his heartfelt words of encouragement to households affected by the burn, and encouraged them to overcome difficulties for stability.

He also asked the local authorities to help the families stabilize their lives and identify the cause of the fire.

The city’s leaders visit the site of the blaze. (Photo: SGGP)

According to witnesses, the fire broke out at around 7:40 pm on April 1 at a waste dump site of old broken wooden furniture in a slum area, in an alley along the Tau Hu Canal at No.124/4 on Pham The Hien Street, District 8 and then spread to other houses. Fortunately, no one was injured or killed during the fire.

On the same day, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of District 8 spent VND198 million (US$8,000) to support three severely damaged households and VND72 million (US$3,000) to help six slightly damaged families.

The People's Committee of Ward 2 of District 8 also arranged temporary accommodation and provided essentials items, and food to households while recovering from the damage caused by the fire.

Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (L) encourages people affected by the burn, to overcome difficulties for stability. (Photo: SGGP)

By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh