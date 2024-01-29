Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC’s leader offers Tet gifts to needy people in District 5

SGGPO

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le offered Tet gifts to officials, cadres, public employees, laborers, and armed forces officers in District 5 on January 29.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (L) offers Tet gifts to officials, cadres, public employees, laborers, and armed forces officers in District 5 on January 29. (Photo: SGGP)

At the event, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le wished people a new year full of happiness, good health, and peace, and continuously completed tasks assigned by the Party organization and government of the district.

On this occasion, she presented 100 Tet gifts to disadvantaged officials, cadres, public employees, laborers, and armed forces officers in District 5.

On the same day, she paid pre-Tet visits to underprivileged elderly, poor households, and orphaned children in the district, including Mr. Ho Tu Muoi, 95, in Ward 8; Nguyen An Nhi, 12, an orphaned child in Ward 4.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh

