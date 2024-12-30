HCMC’s key projects, policies provided to overseas Vietnamese community

The Overseas Vietnamese Committee of Ho Chi Minh City this morning hosted a conference to review its works in 2024 and set directions and tasks for 2025.

Over the past year, the Overseas Vietnamese Committee of Ho Chi Minh City coordinated with relevant agencies and units to consult the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on activities and policies related to Vietnamese people living abroad as well as complete the tasks according to the 2024 work program and plan, including the project “Effective policies to use remittances in Ho Chi Minh City until 2030”.

Ha Phuoc Thang, Deputy Head of the delegation of Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly (NA) deputies (center) awards certificates of commendation from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to organizations with outstanding achievements in mobilizing resources from overseas Vietnamese in the city in 2023.

Additionally, the Overseas Vietnamese Committee of Ho Chi Minh City coordinated with departments and units to consult the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on organizing various activities smoothly and effectively, attracting increasing participation from the overseas Vietnamese community through programs, conferences and seminars.

On behalf of Ho Chi Minh City's leadership, Ha Phuoc Thang, Deputy Head of the delegation of Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly (NA) deputies praised achievements of the committee in 2024.

He suggested that in the coming time, the committee should reorganize its structure for more efficient operations.

At the summary conference, he provided information related to key projects and policies of the country and Ho Chi Minh City, including the high-speed railway project, restarting the nuclear power project in Ninh Thuan, an international transit port, urban railway projects, the international financial center in the city.

Along with that, the Overseas Vietnamese Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will continue to play a role as bridge to promote the intelligence and sentiment of overseas Vietnamese intellectuals and entrepreneurs, thereby contributing to the city's development.

The collectives receive the certificates of commendation from the Chairman of the Committee for Overseas Vietnamese in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong