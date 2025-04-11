HCMC’s Innovation Awards shaping future for sustainable growth

The annual HCMC Innovation Awards highlight impactful and globally resonant projects, celebrating cherished values and propelling the city towards becoming a vibrant cultural industry hub.

The joyful moments of HCMC River Festival (Photo: SGGP)



Elevating Vietnamese flavours on world stage

Discussing the origins of pho, many culinary historians suggest its emergence in the early 20th century, with the northern provinces and Hanoi often credited as the birthplace of this iconic dish.

Then, a mere eight years ago, HCMC hosted the seminal “The Road of Pho” exhibition, an event that paved the way for the now-recognized “Pho Day” on December 12 each year, organized by Tuoi Tre Newspaper to solidify pho’s status as the very "national soul and essence" of Vietnamese gastronomy.

From the initial gatherings to attract a modest crowd of around 1,000 attendees and fewer than ten participating pho establishments, the event now draws tens of thousands, encompassing enthusiastic members of the public, loyal readers, and relevant governmental bodies, all united in their support for the “Pho Day” program. Fiercely contested pho cooking competitions and the prestigious recognition of esteemed pho artisans and iconic brands have significantly amplified public awareness regarding pho’s rich historical, cultural, and culinary heritage.

The program’s influence has expanded dramatically, culminating in the organization of the Vietnam Pho Festival in Japan in 2023 and the Republic of Korea in 2024. These landmark events have signified a crucial step forward in the internationalization of Vietnamese pho, effectively promoting this culinary gem and Vietnamese cuisine more broadly on the global stage.

“Pho Day”, a crucial cultural and culinary initiative honoring Vietnam’s iconic pho, promotes national gastronomy and fosters communal spirit. It elevates pho’s reach domestically and internationally via the “Vietnam Pho Festival”, while also benefiting agriculture, cultural exchange, tourism, and economic ties between the country and its international friends.

Passion for Vietnamese produce

Nearly two decades ago, while working as a mechanical engineer specializing in agricultural machinery research and development, Nguyen Hong Huy, now the CEO of Hallelu Chocolate Co. Ltd., observed the paradox of Vietnam possessing regions with remarkably high cocoa output that yielded limited profits for farmers due to a lack of established markets.

This observation spurred Huy to contemplate how he could support these farmers and revitalize the Vietnamese cocoa industry. Drawing upon his mechanical engineering expertise, a deep-seated passion for chocolate, and a fervent desire to introduce Vietnamese agricultural products to the global market, he conceived the innovative idea of designing and manufacturing advanced cocoa bean processing machinery for chocolate production.

Huy’s research result, a cocoa grinder with a capacity of 80kg/round in 90 hours non-stop, marked his entry into complex chocolate manufacturing. He then embarked on a further period of dedicated research and development. Over seven years of relentless effort culminated in his successful creation of a complete, end-to-end chocolate production line. This comprehensive system includes chocolate heating machines, cocoa butter presses, chocolate grinders, chocolate mold vibrating machines, chocolate coating machines, and cocoa bean shelling machines.

Hallelu’s groundbreaking, domestically produced chocolate machinery, achieving European technological parity at half the import price, strongly supports Vietnam’s sustainable cocoa sector. Their complete production line enables “made-in-Vietnam” artisanal chocolates, demonstrating national self-reliance from sourcing to technology. Hallelu’s products have successfully entered international markets, including Japan and France, and are proudly featured in international airports, showcasing Vietnamese ingenuity.

Captivating highlight of HCMC’s waterway tourism

Over the course of more than 300 years, the interwoven development of Saigon - Cholon - Gia Dinh - Ho Chi Minh City has been inextricably linked to its network of rivers and canals, all converging with the Saigon River to create an enduring flow towards the vast ocean. This aquatic landscape has imbued the city with a distinctive character, a vibrant energy, and a perpetual orientation towards the future.

Within this context, the bustling “On the Wharf - On the Boat” activity has evolved into a deeply ingrained way of life, a significant cultural expression, and a precious heritage deserving of preservation and promotion. It is from this rich tradition that HCMC River Festival, an initiative spearheaded by the HCMC Department of Tourism, was conceived.

The highly anticipated third edition of the River Festival is slated for the end of this year, promising further surprises and novel experiences. The festival aims to solidify its position as a key event for both domestic and international tourists visiting the city in particular and Vietnam in general, with hopes of attracting approximately 8.5 million international visitors.

Deputy General Director Pham Anh Vu of Vietravel Tourism Co. analyzed that the festival’s continuous and seamlessly integrated activities, culminating in the spectacular opening night performances featuring dazzling fireworks and the grand-scale special artistic program “Legendary Train” brimming with unexpected elements. It also rapidly generated a massive “online wave”, with the opening alone garnering over 157,100 interactions and 36,500 discussions.

Furthermore, a multitude of events held throughout the festival across various districts, towns, and Thu Duc City spurred a significant influx of visitors. The innovative and imaginative organization of the festival captivated audiences, inspiring many to return multiple times for the opportunity to fully appreciate and experience its diverse offerings.

Inspiring culture of creative competition

Among the 52 outstanding projects, solutions, initiatives, and artistic works recognized by the Appraisal Council of the 4th HCMC Innovation Awards in 2025 is the project “Solutions for Propagating and Spreading Inspiration for Creative Competition for the Civilized and Modern Development of HCMC” by SGGP Newspaper (within the Communication sector).

This initiative not only fulfills the core political mandate of SGGP Newspaper but also represents a dedicated effort towards innovative communication strategies in promoting the movement for innovation, disseminating motivation and inspiration to contribute to HCMC’s development along a path of civilization, modernity, and compassion, aligning with the nation's progress into an era of prosperity.

Accordingly, within an increasingly competitive and integrated global landscape, and amidst the rapid proliferation of social media, SGGP Newspaper has proactively embraced innovation, leveraging its inherent strengths to develop creative communication approaches. This has contributed to the consolidation of ideological and political alignment within the Party and the fostering of consensus among the populace.

With a clear strategic direction, the Newspaper not only focuses on disseminating information about the creative competition movement but also actively ignites patriotism, amplifies exemplary models of progress, and provides powerful inspiration to support HCMC’s journey towards a civilized and modern future.

SGGP Newspaper’s innovative approach is evident in its strategic combination of core propaganda content with diverse and engaging presentation methods to effectively communicate the major policies of both the Central Government and HCMC. Furthermore, SGGP Newspaper is committed to applying digital technology, seamlessly integrating print media with rich multimedia content such as videos, infographics, and long-form articles across its online platform and various social media channels.

Notably, the comprehensive propaganda campaigns, particularly those focusing on the general creative competition movement and the HCMC Innovation Awards specifically, implemented synchronously by SGGP Newspaper, have effectively disseminated information and generated significant inspiration within the community.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam