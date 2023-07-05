HCMC’s H2 positive growth scenario requires 155,000-165,000 jobs

If the global economy and Vietnamese one grow positively in the second half of this year, HCMC’s labor market will need 155,000-165,000 more jobs.

The statement was made by the Center of Forecasting Manpower Needs and Labour Market Information (FALMI) under HCMC’s Department of Labor, Valids and Social Affairs.

Meanwhile, if global economic growth and some major economies tend to slow down, the city's human resources demand in the last six months will be just about 145,000 - 155,000 jobs.

According to FALMI, in the second half of this year, the human resources demand in the trade and service sector will account for 64.57 percent of the total, that in the construction industry for 34.62 percent, and the agriculture-forestry-fishery sector for 0.81 percent.

Human resources demand in four key industries accounts for 21.97 percent of the total, with that in the mechanical industry accounting for 6.11 percent, electronics - information technology at 7.2 percent, food processing at 4.02 percent, and pharmaceutical chemicals - rubber at 4.64 percent.

The demand for trained workers accounts for 86.13 percent of the total human resources demand.

In the first half of this year, more than 163,000 laborers in the city found jobs, up 0.21 percent year on year, while more than 79,900 new jobs were created, a rise of 0.25 percent, according to the municipal labor department.