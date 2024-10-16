HCMC’s Don ca tai tu Nam Bo Composition Camp 2024 opens in Can Gio

The Culture-Sports-Communication Center of Can Gio District and the HCMC Cultural Center held the 2024 Don ca tai tu Nam Bo (southern amateur traditional music) Composition Camp in Can Gio District on October 16-18.

Experts, researchers, veteran artisans, artists, and composers join 2024 Don ca tai tu Nam Bo (southern amateur traditional music) Composition Camp opened in Can Gio District, HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC is known for its vibrant blend of cultures and a nurturing land for many generations of artisans and artists of different forms of folk arts, including Don ca tai tu Nam Bo (Southern amateur traditional music) which was recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity at the 8th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage being held in Baku, Azerbaijan in December 2013.

This year's composition camp aims to further promote creativity and enrich the repertoire of performing works. The event also provides an opportunity for young authors to exchange and learn from the experiences of experts, researchers, veteran artisans, artists, and composers in this unique art form.

The composition camp's theme focuses on new works about the Party, Uncle Ho, and historical and cultural sites in HCMC associated with the 50-year journey of building and developing the city and marked the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh