HCMC’s districts granted authority to approve contractor selection plans

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong signed Decision No. 2382/QD-UBND, authorizing districts and relevant units to approve contractor selection plans for planning and adjusting construction projects.

A corner of HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the HCMC People's Committee hands over authority to the People's Committees of districts, the High-Tech Parks Management Board, and the HCMC Industrial and Export Processing Zones Management Board (HEPZA) to approve contractor selection plans for projects for establishment or adjustment of zoning plans within their administrative management.

The HCMC People's Committee delegates the People's Committees of districts to approve contractor selection plans for district planning and adjusting projects.

The People's Committee of the city gives authority to the assigned units to organize the planning and approve contractor selection plans for planning and adjusting projects for functional zones, detailed planning projects of areas that cross administrative jurisdictional boundaries of two districts and more.

In addition, the Department of Planning and Investment will be responsible for approving the contractor selection plans for underground space planning and adjusting projects. The authorized parties must take responsibility in front of the Government, the Prime Minister, ministries and central agencies, and are not permitted to delegate their tasks and authorities to other agencies, organizations, or individuals.

The Chairpersons of the People's Committees of districts, directors of the Department of Planning and Investment, heads of the Management Boards of High-Tech Parks, the HCMC Industrial and Export Processing Zones Management Board (HEPZA), heads of departments and agencies must be responsible in front of the HCMC People's Committee when exercising delegated authority.

The Director of the Department of Planning and Investment is responsible for assessing the contractor selection plans for projects with investment decisions issued by the Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee for investment, and evaluating documentation and list of contractors meeting the technical requirements for bidders for projects invested by the HCMC People's Committee.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh