Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC’s Chairman urges Metro Line 1 to start commercial operation soon

SGGPO

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on April 16 chaired a working session with the Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio and Japanese partners on the construction project of Metro Line 1.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) awards the “Ho Chi Minh City” insignia to Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai highly appreciated the establishment of a joint task force between HCMC and Japan to accelerate the implementation progress of the Metro Line 1 project. The efforts of the task force have brought about significant positive changes for the project.

He proposed a high concentration of efforts to implement a trial run by the end of July until the end of September, concurrently completing remaining tasks for beginning commercial operation in October.

Speaking at the event, Japanese Ambassador Yamada Takio said that Metro Line 1 is a symbolic cooperation project between the two nations that received a lot of attention from Japan in accelerating the project's progress.

In the coming time, he will collaborate with HCMC to endeavor to put Metro Line 1 into operation.

On this occasion, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai hosted a reception for outgoing Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio who came to bid farewell at the end of his tenure.

He awarded the “Ho Chi Minh City” insignia to the Japanese Ambassador for his contributions to the development of the city.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh

