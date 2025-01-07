HCMC’s Chairman is head of steering committee on apparatus restructuring

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai is head of the steering committee on restructuring state agencies which has just been established by the HCMC People’s Committee.

Civil servants of the People's Committee of Ward 1, Go Vap District, handle administrative procedures for residents. (Photo: SGGP)

Mrs. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, head of the Organization Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, is the standing deputy head.

Under the decision on the establishment of the steering committee and a working group for the steering committee on restructuring state agencies promulgated by the municipal People’s Committee, the deputy heads include Vice Chairpersons of the People’s Committee of the city, Duong Ngoc Hai, Vo Van Hoan, Nguyen Van Dung, Bui Xuan Cuong, and Tran Thi Dieu Thuy; and Director of the Department of Home Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City, Vo Ngoc Quoc Thuan.

The steering committee has members who are heads of departments, the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City, and districts.

Deputy Directors of the Department of Home Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Bac Nam and Nguyen Thi Hong Tham have been elected as heads of the working group.

The Steering Committee is responsible for directing agencies, units, and the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City to review and develop an overall plan for reorganizing and restructuring administrative organizations, specialized agencies, and public non-business units in Ho Chi Minh City; submitting the proposed plans for restructuring and reorganization to seek approval; building projects; and issuing decisions on the reorganization and restructuring process.

In addition, the committee will carry out the arrangement and reorganization of personnel, focusing on streamlining staffing and restructuring the workforce of civil servants, public employees, and officials at each agency and unit; reviewing and assessing the quality of the personnel based on the requirements of the positions at agencies; examining policies and regulations for civil servants, public employees, and officials after the reorganization in accordance with the regulations set by the Government, ministries, and the city.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh