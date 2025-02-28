HCMC’s bold leap into digital future to become Southeast Asia tech hub

HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen has released an action program, implementing Politburo Resolution 57-NQ/TW, focusing on the strategic advancement of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

Science and technology enterprises participating in the exhibition at the Week of HCMC Innovation and Startup Enterprises 2024 (WHISE 2024) (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC Party Committee identifies that the development of science and technology (S&T), innovation, and digital transformation is a top priority breakthrough as well as the main driving force to rapidly develop modern productive forces, improve production relations, innovate national governance methods, develop socio-economics, prevent the risk of lagging behind, and lead the country to breakthrough development and prosperity in the new era.

HCMC sets a target that by 2030, expenditure for research and development (R&D) will have reached 2 percent of GRDP, with an allocation of at least 3 percent of total annual budget expenditure for the development of S&T, innovation, and digital transformation while gradually increasing this amount corresponding to development requirements.

HCMC aspires to establish itself as a preeminent national hub for the digital technology industry; to rank among the world’s top 100 cities boasting the most dynamic innovation and startup ecosystems; and to lead as one of the top three provinces/cities in innovation and digital transformation.

The city aims to cultivate a leading proportion of digital technology enterprises nationwide, and to attract a cohort of world-leading technology organizations and corporations to establish their headquarters, manufacturing plants, and research and development centers within its boundaries.

Furthermore, the city strives to secure a position among the nation’s top five provinces/cities in terms of competitiveness and the advancement of digital governance.

The city seeks to achieve a digital economy contribution of approximately 40 percent to its Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP), and to entice at least three additional globally prominent technology entities to establish headquarters and invest in research and production within its locale.

Concurrently, the city will develop a state-of-the-art digital infrastructure, progressively mastering strategic and digital technologies.

By 2045, HCMC wants to emerge as a regional center for hi-tech research and application in Southeast Asia, underpinned by a sustainable science-technology and innovation ecosystem. This will contribute to the city’s overall development, positioning its per capita income among the highest nationally.

The city also aims to elevate its innovation ecosystem to near parity with the world’s top 50 urban centers, to establish at least five internationally accredited research, application, and innovation centers, and to expand the digital economy to a minimum of 50 percent of its GRDP.

VECA application is known as a technology tool for waste sorting at source (Photo: SGGP)

To realize these ambitions, HCMC will prioritize raising public awareness and fostering a paradigm shift in strategic thinking, demonstrating unwavering political leadership in the community for the advancement of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

This will involve comprehensive public outreach and training initiatives to amplify awareness and commitment to the development of science-technology and innovation, as well as the implementation of digital transformation across the entire political system, among citizens, and within the business community.

Each local authority and administrative unit must formulate detailed action plans that outline the responsibilities of leadership and personnel in driving innovation and digital transformation across all sectors, while quantifying and specifying objectives and tasks to facilitate rigorous monitoring and performance evaluation.

Emphasis will be placed on cultivating an enabling a suitable environment for businesses, particularly startups, to engage in the research, development, and application of cutting-edge technologies. Proactive and innovative officials will be encouraged and safeguarded, particularly in the domain of science-technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

HCMC will also conduct a thorough review of the criteria for leadership and management positions within state administrative agencies, proposing the integration of personnel with technical expertise into Party committees and leadership teams, ensuring appropriate representation across all agencies and units.

HCMC will rapidly refine policies, removing barriers to foster a competitive institutional framework for science, technology, and digital transformation. This drives digital economy growth by investing in innovation hubs, expanding labs, enhancing infrastructure, and attracting top talent.

Another pivotal strategy involves expanding investment and enhancing infrastructure for science-technology, innovation, and digital transformation, while nurturing and retaining high-quality talents to meet the evolving demands of these sectors.

HCMC will prioritize integrating science-technology, and innovation into its political system, accelerating digital transformation to bolster governance and safeguard national security. This includes deploying a data-driven digital government platform, ensuring inter-operability and robust cybersecurity through shared digital infrastructure so as to enhance state management effectiveness across all sectors, fostering a seamless digital ecosystem.

The city will introduce its Intelligent Operation and Monitoring Center (IOC), modernizing administrative procedures and delivering borderless public services.

Intensifying the application of digital transformation will enhance government-citizen interaction, promote digital citizenship, and cultivate a secure digital society. Robust cybersecurity measures will be implemented to combat cybercrime, focusing on building and reinforcing core defensive capabilities.

Concurrently, HCMC will vigorously promote innovation within the business sector. Policies will stimulate entrepreneurship in science and technology, supporting startups and attracting both domestic as well as international ventures. Enhanced international collaboration in science-technology, innovation, and digital transformation will further accelerate the city’s progress.

For implementing the above plans, the city will establish a City Steering Committee for the implementation of Politburo Resolution 57, chaired by the City Party Secretary.

The Party Committee of the HCMC People’s Committee will direct the HCMC People’s Committee to develop a detailed implementation plan for Resolution 57 and the HCMC Party Committee Action Program, together with supervising the implementation by departments, agencies, and localities in conjunction with annual socio-economic development plans.

Leadership will prioritize innovative thinking and proactive engagement, fostering a culture of responsibility among personnel in the advancement of science-technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

Finally, the city will prioritize resource allocation for the implementation of science-technology, innovation, and digital transformation initiatives, ensuring adequate public investment and operational funding. The city will expedite the development and submission of support policies to the HCMC People’s Council for promulgation.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Thanh Tam