HCMC’s Binh Tan District inaugurates its largest-ever park

The People’s Committee of Binh Tan District in HCMC and District 5’s Public Utility Company inaugurated the first phase of a 5.8-hectare park at Vinh Loc residential area in Binh Tan District on November 30.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by former Politburo member Nguyen Thien Nhan, former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Duong Ngoc Hai.

Vice Chairman of Binh Tan District People's Committee Vu Chi Kien said that the central park in Vinh Loc residential area is the largest-ever park in the district. The project aims to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment and development of Binh Tan District (2003-2023).

In the first phase, the park was built on an area of more than four hectares with a total investment capital of more than VND19 billion (US$784,000). The project includes walking paths, a natural lake, a lighting system, and areas for public activities, sports events, parking, and other items.

The park was put into operation contributing to the development of green and clean spaces in the Vinh Loc residential area, meeting residents’ demand for entertainment, cultural and sports activities, and improving the environment and quality of spiritual life of the people.