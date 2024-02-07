HCMC’s Archbishop extends Tet greetings to municipal administration

Archbishop of the Archdiocese of HCMC, Joseph Nguyen Nang visited and extended Tet greetings to the HCMC Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC on February 6.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen chaired the reception for the delegation with the participation of Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Tran Kim Yen, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong.

Archbishop of the Archdiocese of HCMC, Joseph Nguyen Nang (L) extends Tet greetings to Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen. (Photo: SGGP)

At the visit, Archbishop Nguyen Nang expressed his joy at the achievements of the country in general and HCMC in particular in 2023, contributing to stabilizing people's lives to celebrate a warm and happy Tet.

He wished that the country and HCMC would continue to develop all sectors, especially economics, culture, and social development.

Archbishop Nguyen Nang wished Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and the city’s leaders a new year full of peace, happiness, and good health.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

For his part, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his sincere thanks to Archbishop Nguyen Nang and informed HCMC’s remarkable achievements last year.

He highlighted the contributions made by the municipal archdiocese and followers to the city’s development, especially the solidarity in building and protecting the country and improving the quality of people’s lives.

The municipal government has paid Tet visits to families under the preferential treatment policy, needy people, and religious institutions to ensure a happy and warm Tet for all people.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen hoped that the Party, Government, the people, and the Catholic community in the city would continue to join hands to build a better city and contribute to developing a civilized, modern, and humane city as well as spread the building of Ho Chi Minh cultural space in religious establishments.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) and Archbishop Nguyen Nang express their joy at HCMC’s remarkable achievements last year. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh - Translated by Kim Khanh