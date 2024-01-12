Culture/art

HCMC Writers’ Association sees blossoming year

SGGPO

The Ho Chi Minh City Writers’ Association this morning hosted a ceremony to summarize its activities of 2023, grant the 2023 literary awards and admit new members.

Author Trinh Bich Ngan, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Writers’ Association speaks at the ceremony.

Although the year of 2023 was considered to be a tough year, the HCMC Writers’ Association made efforts to perform remarkable and effective activities creating the spread and step-by-step affirmed its position as a professional association with an important role in all types of art.

Accordingly, the association has connected, collaborated with various professional units to organize literary activities with a goal of honoring writers, poets with great contributions to the Vietnamese literature.

During the passing year, the association tried its best to organize manuscripts and print four literary books with financial support from the set program of the Vietnam Union of Literature and Arts Associations heading to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30).

Individuals and collectives with their great contributions to the association's activities in 2023 are honored and rewarded at the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, Author Trinh Bich Ngan, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Writers’ Association shared the ambition of bringing Vietnamese literature overseas.

In the upcoming time, the leader of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports will join hands with the Municipal Writers’ Association to pursue the project of bringing literature overseas.

Especially, the Poetry Day 2023 showed its effectiveness so the event will become an annual festival of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Ho Son- Translated by Huyen Huong

