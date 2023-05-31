HCMC will mobilize hundreds of trillion dong for development: City Chairman

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai announced in the next five years, Ho Chi Minh City will mobilize hundreds of thousands of billions of Vietnamese dong for the city’s development.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the People's Committee Phan Van Mai informed that in the second quarter of 2023, the economic growth of Ho Chi Minh City reached 5.87 percent while it was 0.7 percent in the first quarter. This is a good sign for the city.

He added that in the first six months of the year, the economic growth of Ho Chi Minh City reached 3.55 percent.

Regarding the new draft Resolution to replace Resolution 54 on specific mechanisms for HCMC development, Mr. Phan Van Mai emphasized that mechanisms and policies in the draft will help Ho Chi Minh City remove difficulties and obstacles; thereby, they will promote the potential and advantages of the southern metropolis.

On the other hand, if Ho Chi Minh City is successful in the implementation of specific mechanisms and policies, the results will become practical experiences in the process of law development.

The mechanisms and policies in this draft help Ho Chi Minh City focus on mobilizing financial resources, according to the Chairman of the city People’s Committee. Moreover, he said that if the city does well, in the next 5 years, Ho Chi Minh City can mobilize hundreds of thousands of billions of Vietnamese dong for development.

In respect of mechanisms and policies on science, technology and innovation development, Mr. Phan Van Mai assessed this as a huge potential and a new driving force for the city’s development and the country. Along with that, the mechanism of decentralization, organizational structure and personnel for Ho Chi Minh City and Thu Duc City helps the two cities to be proactive in solving problems faster and more effectively.

Chairman Mai emphasized the early and proactive implementation of the mechanisms and policies to achieve the best results if the new Resolution is approved. Ho Chi Minh City will focus on advising the Government so that the Resolution will be soon completed. The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has also issued a plan of standards to implement the new Resolution.