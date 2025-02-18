HCMC wants to further strengthen cooperation with Japan

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi received the Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam, Ito Naoki, in the city on February 17.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi receives the Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam, Ito Naoki, on February 17. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the receiving ceremony, Nguyen Thanh Nghi affirmed that the Vietnam-Japan relationship has undergone several steps of development in the past 50 years. This is clearly demonstrated through the vibrant and substantive exchanges between the two sides in various fields, such as politics, economy, trade, investment, culture, education, and healthcare.

According to Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Japan is currently the 5th largest trade partner, the 3rd largest export market, and the 3rd largest investor of the city.

The city always treasures multifaceted cooperation with Japanese partners and hopes that in the future, this relationship will become even stronger. With the potential, strengths, and outstanding mechanisms and policies approved by the National Assembly and the Government, Ho Chi Minh City aims to promote cooperation programs with Japan in areas including sustainable urban development, emission reduction and climate change adaptation, innovation and creativity, digital transformation, strengthening supply chains, developing supporting industries, healthcare, tourism, culture, developing a skilled workforce, and people-to-people exchanges.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City always considers Japan's ODA (Official Development Assistance) as an important resource for infrastructure development. In 2024, projects using Japanese ODA made significant progress. Specifically, Metro Line 1 has officially been put into operation, bringing excitement to the city's residents.

Previously, the Binh Hung wastewater treatment plant in Binh Chanh District, part of Phase 2 of the Ho Chi Minh City Water Environment Improvement Project, was officially put into operation.

The Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee said that the city is focusing on resolving all the obstacles and pending issues related to Metro Line 1, quickly addressing arising matters, and ensuring the contractors' rights in accordance with the law and contractual terms.

Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki agreed with Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi’s proposal to strengthen cooperation in the fields of culture, healthcare, people-to-people exchanges, tourism, digital transformation, and sustainable urban development.

The ambassador emphasized that the relationship with Vietnam plays an important role and believed that Ho Chi Minh City still holds significant development potential. The business environment in Ho Chi Minh City is currently improving and the city will attract more Japanese investors in the coming time.

He also hoped to receive support from the Ho Chi Minh City government in implementing ongoing projects in the city, as well as further strengthening Japanese businesses to enter the Ho Chi Minh City market.

By Thanh Hang—Translated by Kim Khanh