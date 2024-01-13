Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung urged that Ho Chi Minh City's industry and trade sector stabilize prices of goods during the Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year).

HCMC Vice Chairman urges to stabilize goods prices during Tet

He made the statement at yesterday afternoon’s conference to summarize the industry and trade sector in 2023 and implement the plan for 2024 held by the Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City.

According to Ho Chi Minh City General Statistics Office Director Bui Ta Hoang Vu, in 2023, total retail sales of goods and service trade revenue are estimated to reach VND 1,1 quadrillion (US$48,5 billion), an increase of 9.6 percent over the same period.

Speaking at the conference, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung urged that Ho Chi Minh City's industry and trade sector should continue to promote regional connectivity to support production and business enterprises in 2024 and stabilize commodity prices, helping city dwellers celebrate the Lunar New Year happily.

Within the framework of the conference, the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association coordinated with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade to launch the award for journalists who write about Ho Chi Minh City's industry and trade industry in 2024’. The award ceremony is scheduled to be held in May 2024.

In related news, on the same day, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Ho Chi Minh City held a conference to summarize the year 2023 and directions in development for 2024. The conference saw the presence of Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Ho Chi Minh City, the growth rate of agriculture, forestry and fishery in 2023 will increase by 1.53 percent over the same period, estimated at VND 8,190 billion while the average production value per hectare of agricultural land is estimated at VND 579 million per ha, up 1.57 percent over the same period.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan emphasized that while the country’s economy is affected by the global economic downturn, consumers are tightening their spending, but the agricultural sector is still growing well, which shows that the agricultural sector is an important pillar of the economy.

However, he noted that there is not much land left for agricultural development, so Ho Chi Minh City's agricultural sector needs to consider and guide businesses to find appropriate development strategies.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan