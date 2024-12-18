HCMC Vice Chairman proposes enhanced trade promotion between HCMC, Pakistan

Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee proposed enhancing trade and investment promotion initiatives by leveraging the strengths of both countries.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung (R) gifts Ambassador of Pakistan to Vietnam Kohdayar Marri

He made this suggestion during a meeting with newly appointed Ambassador of Pakistan to Vietnam Kohdayar Marri, who visited Ho Chi Minh City for discussions.

At the meeting, Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung highlighted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in November 1972, the relationship between Vietnam and Pakistan has progressively strengthened across various dimensions.

In 2021, despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the bilateral trade still achieved US$794 million, marking the highest level in the history of trade cooperation between the two nations. In the first half of 2024, the two-way trade turnover exceeded $400 million reflecting a 28 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023, with expectations to reach approximately $900 million by the end of 2024. Ho Chi Minh City aims to play a significant role in achieving the target of $1 billion in bilateral trade by 2025.

Mr. Nguyen Van Dung observed that the connection between Ho Chi Minh City and Pakistan is still relatively limited. At present, Pakistan has engaged in 62 projects in the city, with a total investment of approximately $38 million ranking 34th among 127 countries and territories investing in the southern metropolis.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung suggested that the two sides strengthen trade and investment promotion activities on the basis of promoting the advantages of both sides. The Vice Chairman hoped to welcome more delegations of Pakistani leaders and businesses to visit and exchange cooperation opportunities, as well as support Vietnamese products to achieve Halal certification.

Moreover, he expected that Pakistan would support the raw material needs of Ho Chi Minh City's export processing industry, such as textile, leather and pharmaceutical materials.

Ambassador Kohdayar Marri aims to foster a connection between Ho Chi Minh City and Karachi, focusing on trade and cultural exchange due to the numerous similarities between the two cities. Additionally, he advocates for the establishment of a direct flight between the two countries and seeks support from Ho Chi Minh City to enhance shrimp farming techniques.

Underscoring the importance of fostering enhanced cooperation, both sides expressed a shared commitment to promoting mutual tourism. Recognizing the recent successful inaugural edition of the Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival (HIFF), the Vice Chairman expressed the hope that Ambassador Kohdayar Marri, with his distinguished career spanning over 24 years in the fields of design, photography, and filmmaking, would serve as a valuable bridge, facilitating greater cultural exchange between Vietnam and Pakistan.

Mr. Nguyen Van Dung extended his sincere wishes for a successful tenure to Ambassador Kohdayar Marri and expressed confidence in his ability to make significant contributions to the further strengthening of bilateral relations between Vietnam and Pakistan.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated By Anh Quan