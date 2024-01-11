HCMC Vice Chairman notices to support ethnic minority people

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau noticed district administrations to pay attention to social security work and life of ethnic minority groups in the city.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau

The Vice Chairman made the notice at yesterday afternoon’s conference on deploying the Ho Chi Minh City ethnic affairs program in 2024 organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs.

Vice Chairman Chau urged the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs in Ho Chi Minh City, Thu Duc City People's Committee and administrations in districts to focus on taking care of ethnic minorities when the Lunar New Year 2024 and the traditional Tet of ethnic minorities.

Speaking at the conference, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau noted that the 2024 ethnic work program must be associated with the 2024 theme of Ho Chi Minh City. Along with that, the special committee and local authorities must focus on effectively implementing ethnic policies of social security for the preservation and promotion of national cultural identity.

The HCMC Ethnic Committee, the People's Committee in Thu Duc City and districts were urged to support poor, near-poor and disadvantaged households among ethnic minorities in the city.

Deputy Director of the Department of Local Ethnic Affairs Tao Viet Thang further noted that local administrators should listen to the opinions and aspirations of ethnic minorities to promptly resolve issues of concern to ethnic minorities.

At the same time, the committee and governments in districts ought to well implement policies towards reputable people among ethnic minorities in Ho Chi Minh City as well as boost activities to preserve and promote traditional national cultural identities in each locality.

Previously, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Ethnic Affairs Committee Tang Phuoc Loc reviewed the outstanding and typical results in ethnic affairs in 2023. Specifically, the results of ethnic affairs and ethnic policies have had many positive changes contributing to maintaining stability, security and order among ethnic minorities citywide.

On this occasion, the Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Ethnic Affairs Committee decided to award certificates of merit to the four leading units and 9 teams and 8 individuals who actively participated in the care and implementation of ethnic policies in 2023.

The Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs should instruct Thu Duc City and districts to regularly implement employment policies, vocational training policies, capital subsidies, and sustainable poverty reduction policies among ethnic minorities in the city.

Subsequently, 10,840 health insurance cards were issued to residents and 72 houses and charity houses were repaired and built. Free vocational training and employment support were given to hundreds of people while 615 others received loan support with an amount of nearly VND28.4 billion (US$1,161,120).

Thu Duc City and districts proactively gave 20,921 gifts to ethnic minorities who are social welfare brackets and those from poor households, near-poor households, disadvantaged households, lonely elderly people, workers, and needy students. The gifts are worth more than VND12 billion.

The Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs advised the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to waive tuition for 2,849 Cham and Khmer ethnic students, with a total amount of nearly VND3 billion. Nearly VND 500 million was presented to 50 ethnic minority teachers to teach ethnic languages.

By Van Minh - Translated By Anh Quan