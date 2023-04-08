HCMC Vice Chairman criticizes agencies for stagnant bridges, infrastructure

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong criticized the lack of coordination between departments and agencies, leading to stagnant bridge and infrastructure projects.

Today, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong and other departments inspected the construction of road and bridge projects in the city.

At the Long Kieng bridge construction project in HCMC’s Nha Be District, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Bui Xuan Cuong criticized bad coordination between departments and agencies; as a result, projects have been delayed for too long, especially in the power sector after checking and listening to reports at the construction site on the construction progress of the items.

Vice Chairman Cuong requested the investor to urgently put all efforts to speed up the progress.

Prior, Mr. Luong Minh Phuc Director of the HCMC Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority – the investor - reported that the cause of the delay in the Long Kieng Bridge was slow due to a construction site handover problem.

The Duyen Hai Power Company was requested to relocate the medium and low-voltage power system along the route. At the same time, relevant telecommunications units should be informed to synchronously relocate information wires on power poles to hand over the premises to the investor.

For the locations of waiting pipes, it is recommended that the technical infrastructure units coordinate to place the waiting pipes at the agreed locations to avoid having to dig the road many times. The investor has petitioned the Department of Transport and the Nha Be District People's Committee to continue providing support to complete relevant procedures to speed up the construction progress.

It is expected that the bridge will be open to traffic on September 2 of this year or three months earlier than the previously committed schedule.

The Long Kieng bridge project was approved more than 22 years ago, after many times of suspensions, the project was restarted in August 2018 and stopped again in December 2019 due to a lack of space. On September 8, 2022, Nha Be District People's Committee handed over the entire site to the investor and contractors so that the construction of the bridge can be carried out.

However, the work continued to be entangled because the relocation of the power system was also sluggish, so far it has not been completed. Up to now, the construction has only reached about 70 percent of the value of the work volume.

Currently, the construction unit is implementing the concrete pouring of the bridge surface, embanking the road leading to the two ends of the bridge. However, the project is still sprawling with an unidentified completion date; therefore, local inhabitants daily have to cross the old and narrow iron bridge that has been severely degraded resulting in regular traffic jams.

According to the design, the Long Kieng bridge is 318m long, 661m on both ends with a total investment of VND589 billion.

Elsewhere in the city, the Nguyen Van Linh - Nguyen Huu Tho intersection tunnel project in District 7 is in the middle of construction. Vice Chairman of the City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong requested departments and sectors to urgently coordinate in updating the project master plan to complete the project because this is the most complicated intersection due to many projects passing through (metro lines).

Mr. Luong Minh Phuc said that the project was slow due to the work items to relocate and re-establish telecommunications cables; items for relocation of 220kV high voltage cable lines; items to relocate water supply pipes (D600, D300 and D150).

According to the HCMC Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority, if the above items are completed and handed over this year, the project will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024.

According to Mr. Phuc, contractors are currently focusing on deploying bidding packages to relocate the electricity and water systems in the intersection area to have space to continue the construction of girders. It is expected that this May, the construction of some items of Tunnel HC1 will begin and from August 2023, after completing the relocation of the electricity and water systems at the intersection, the investor will simultaneously push the speed up the construction progress of 3 closed tunnels of HC2 underground tunnel and items of HC1 underpass.

The Nguyen Van Linh underpass project builds two new tunnels on Nguyen Van Linh Street with a total length of about 456m each for three lanes. The closed tunnel is 98m long. The open tunnel on the side of Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone is 180m long, and the National Highway 1 side is 178m long. The construction of pumping stations and drainage systems for tunnels, lighting systems, traffic organization and a number of other technical infrastructure works are completed according to the work grade. Total investment is more than VND830 billion. Although the project began on April 22, 2020, the construction volume is currently only about 36 percent.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong also requested to speed up the construction progress of the Phuoc Long bridge in District 7 and Nha Be District and the expanded National Highway 50 to achieve the disbursement plan for public investment capital.