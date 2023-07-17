HCMC using social networks to propagandize positive news

Social networks are able to spread news quickly, be it good or bad. This asks for flexibility and proactiveness of functional agencies in broadcasting positive news while fighting against wrong and hostile ones on cyberspace.



Lately, the Party’s Committees at all levels in HCMC have observed the motto of ‘Spreading positive news –Killing negative information’ to combat against wrong, fake, and hostile news while praising subjects in positive ones.

After five years in operation, the site ‘Cot Co Thu Ngu’ by District 1 has posted over 27,000 news pieces, attracting the interaction of nearly 75.3 million visitors. On average, there are about 60,000 visits to its articles and video clips per day.

Head of District 1 Propaganda and Education Division Nguyen Trung Chau Tuyen informed that the district is running the campaign ‘One good news piece a day – One motivating story a week’ on its formal site ‘Tin Tot – Cau Chuyen Dep Quan 1’, aiming at helping Party members and citizens access inspiring stories and good values in life.

Being the heart of HCMC, District 1 possesses certain advantages in socio-economic growth, yet having to face hostile activities from politically opposed organizations and individuals inside and outside of the country. As their works have become more cunning and diverse, the district has to always be well-prepared to publish correction posts regarding local matters whenever fake news appears on the Internet.

Similarly, Tan Binh District has developed more than 130 formal Fanpages on Facebook, Zalo, and other social network platforms. District 8 has invested in the development of its official site ‘Kenh Doi’ on Facebook and Zalo, along with 95 sites for its units, in order to publish over 7,000 useful posts online.

Standing Deputy Secretary of Tan Binh District Party’s Committee Nguyen Hoang Long insisted that there must be consistency between development and fighting. Each state unit should maintain and develop its own formal website to spread positive news of good deeds to the public, considering this as a long-term, strategic mission, at the same time with the combat against fake, wrong, and hostile information.

Deputy Head of Binh Chanh District Propaganda and Education Division Pham Thi Thanh Thuy shared that the best way to fight against wrong and hostile information is to spread precise and positive news to the public. The website ‘Vuon Thom Que Toi’ by Binh Chanh District and other similar formal pages of socio-political organizations on social networks have been properly developed to ensure effective propaganda tasks and timely information updates to the community.

She added that each Party member, civil servant, and laborer should equip himself or herself with fierce resistance coming from strong political foundation. One good way to establish such resistance is to follow the thinking and moral values, and working style of President Ho Chi Minh.

At present, the HCMC Department of Information and Communications is continuously collecting precise news from national and international social network pages to better monitor the status of information spreading online. It can then create summary reports on fake and harmful news, articles made by politically opposed organizations and individuals.

Deputy Head Le Hong Son of the Standing Committee of the Propaganda and Education Department of the HCMC Party’s Committee informed that the Party’s Committees of all districts and Thu Duc City are holding meetings to discuss the political works of ‘Theoretical and Practical Matters about Socialism and the Road to Socialism in Vietnam’, ‘Determinedly, Persistently Fighting against Corruption and Negativities to Create a Stronger, More Transparent Party and State’ by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. Based on that, there will be more local meetings of the Party’s Committee at each level to better understand the spirit of the Resolution of the 4th Congress of the 13th Party Central Committee.