HCMC urges young people to innovate thinking and act together

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union last night held a ceremony to commemorate the 94th anniversary of the founding of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931 – 2025) and presented the Ho Hao Hon Award for 2025.

Former leaders and leaders of the Party, State and Ho Chi Minh City congratulate the collectives, honored with the 2025 Ho Hao Hon Award. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The ceremony was attended by former Vice President of Vietnam Truong My Hoa, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Secretary of the Youth Union Central Committee cum Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Central Council Nguyen Pham Duy Trang, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong and other delegates.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy speaks at the ceremony. (photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Delivering a speech at the ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy praised the efforts of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union in developing an environment for young people to train, contribute and grow.

The Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee emphasized that HCMC is at a historic turning point for development in the nation's era of growth.

Therefore, the locality required that the leaders and members of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, and young people must strongly innovate their mindset and methods of operation to act together with the city because they are the core force and the future of the country.

Additionally, the Youth Union must elevate its role to meet new mission requirements, starting from the grassroots level, contributing to the internal strength of great national unity.

With enthusiasm, creativity and a sense of responsibility, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union will continue to uphold its glorious tradition, harness the strength and intelligence of young people, and contribute to the city's overall development.

Former Vice President of Vietnam Truong My Hoa and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc present the Third-Class Labor Medal, awarded by the President, to the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union was honored to receive the Third-Class Labor Medal, while the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union Office was awarded the Governmen's Emulation Flag.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union also presented 15 groups with the 23rd Ho Hao Hon Award for 2025, selected from 36 submissions for their outstanding solutions and initiatives.

By Thai Phuong, Cam tuyet- Translated by Huyen huong