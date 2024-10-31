HCMC : Upcoming OCOP Week 2024 to be hosted

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) is set to host the ‘OCOP Week, Regional Specialty Products, and Agricultural Production-Processing-Preservation Technology 2024’ event from November 6 to 10.

OCOP Week will be organized at Le Thi Rieng Cultural Park

At a press conference today, Director Pham Quang Hoi of the Agricultural Consultancy and Support Center under DARD announced that the event aims to support enterprises and cooperatives in promoting OCOP products and regional specialties from various provinces. It will also foster a stable, safe, and quality supply chain, connecting HCMC with other provinces to meet domestic and export needs, asserting HCMC's role as a key agricultural hub.

OCOP Week 2024 which will be organized at Le Thi Rieng Cultural Park in HCMC’s District 10 will include participation from provinces spanning five regions such as the Central Highlands, the Mekong Delta, the Southeast, the South Central Coast, and the North and North Central regions, all of which have established socio-economic cooperation agreements with Ho Chi Minh City. Each province will present its OCOP initiatives and regional specialty products.

According to HCMC DARD, 324 enterprises and cooperatives from HCMC and other provinces have registered to participate, displaying around 961 products, including OCOP items, regional specialties, and agricultural production, processing, and preservation technologies. Of these, 638 OCOP products have achieved a rating of 3-4 stars, and 21 products have earned 5 stars.

As part of the event, HCMC DARD, in collaboration with the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade and Can Gio District People's Committee, will introduce quality products made from bird's nests to consumers and tourists at the Can Gio Bird's Nest Product Exhibition Space.

A highlight of the week is the Mega Live program ‘OCOP and Regional Specialty Products Week’ from November 6 to 9, supporting entities in opening online stores and introducing products via live streaming with renowned KOLs on TikTok Shop and Shopee. This initiative aims to effectively connect with trade promotion channels in HCMC, domestically, and internationally.

Capitalizing on the momentum from last year's impressive turnout of 26,000 daily visitors and an outstanding 80 percent sales rate, which brought in around VND5 billion (US$197,527), OCOP Week 2024 is poised to attract considerable attention and involvement from both locals and tourists alike.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan