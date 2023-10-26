HCMC to support trade union members, workers to celebrate Tet

The Ho Chi Minh City Labor Union has just issued a plan to support trade union members, workers and employees in the city to help them overcome difficulties and celebrate Tet holiday.

In addition, the HCMC Labor Union will also launch the program for 10,000 typical families of union members in Dam Sen Cultural Park and offer gifts to 3,000 union members with difficult circumstances.

This year, the labor union at all levels in the city continues to offer airline, train and bus tickets for labor union members and employees and will present train tickets to 500 typical families of union members including both wife, husband and two children under 16 years old.

The HCMC Labor Union required the labor union at all levels to survey and submit the list of workers meeting the requirements of the program in advance of December 15.

Of which, the labor union at all levels are assigned to closely grasp the situation to submit the appropriate list of workers, employees with reduced working hours due to purchase order falls and those with terminated working contract from April 1 to the end of 2023 following the decision No.7785/QD-TLD of the General Confederation of Labor.

Accordingly, each affected employee will receive financial support ranging from VND1 million (US$41) to VND3 million (US$123).

Besides, for those who are not trade union members will receive 70 percent of the support level for union members.

It is expected that the total funds of the program will reach some VND145 billion (nearly US$6,000).