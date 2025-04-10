HCMC to stage fireworks at 30 sites for National Reunification Day

Ho Chi Minh City will mark the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025) with a grand fireworks display across 30 locations, taking place from 9 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. on the evening of April 30.

Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the People's Committee of HCMC, chairs the press conference.

The announcement was made during a press briefing jointly held by the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Party Committee of HCMC and the Department of Culture and Sports on April 10.

Ho Chi Minh City plans to launch fireworks at 30 locations on April 30 to celebrate the National Reunification Day.

Colonel Tran Van Trung, Chief of Political Affairs of the HCMC High Command, revealed that two high-altitude fireworks displays will be staged at key sites: the Saigon River Tunnel area in Thu Duc City and Ben Duoc Memorial Temple in Cu Chi District.

Meanwhile, 28 low-altitude displays will be spread across the city in locations such as Nga Ba Giong (Hoc Mon), Ben Noc Memorial Temple (Thu Duc), Rung Sac Martyrs' Memorial Temple (Can Gio), An Phu Dong Base (District 12), Lang Le Cultural Park (Binh Chanh), Binh Tri Dong residential area (Binh Tan), the Reunification Palace (District 1), Thanh Da Peninsula and Landmark 81 Park (Binh Thanh), Thao Dien (Thu Duc), Ba Son Bridge (District 1), Tan Thuan Bridge (District 4), Tay Bac Industrial Zone (Cu Chi), Go Vap Cultural Park, District 7 Administrative Center, Dam Sen Cultural Park (District 11), Binh Dien Market (District 8), the 38-hectare Tan Son Nhat resettlement area (District 12), An Binh area (Tan Phu), and Binh Phu Park (District 6).

Additional firework shows will be launched from barges on the Saigon River, Rach Chiec, Van Phuc City, and at Bach Dang Wharf.

In the lead-up to April 30, two more high-altitude shows are planned at Saigon River Park in Thu Duc City on the evenings of April 19 and 26, each running from 9:30 p.m. to 9:40 p.m.

Colonel Nguyen Nhu Truc, Deputy Chief of Political Affairs of Military Zone 7, provides updates on preparations for the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification Day.

Providing further details on the upcoming commemorations, Colonel Nguyen Nhu Truc, Deputy Chief of Political Affairs of Military Region 7, said the Ministry of National Defense will oversee 23 major celebratory events, with Military Region 7 tasked with coordinating several key components.

Joint drills for the armed forces will be held on April 11 and 15 at Air Regiment 935 in Bien Hoa City. Full-dress rehearsals for the military parade are set for April 18 and 22 along Le Duan Street in downtown HCMC. These are being directed by the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army.

Of the 32 military formations scheduled to participate in the parade, Military Region 7 will contribute seven—comprising three female and four male units.

The full dress rehearsals on Le Duan Street (HCMC) are scheduled for April 18 and 22.

In recent days, Military Region 7 has received parade contingents from across the country, with all units now stationed in HCMC, fully accommodated and actively training, supported by logistics, supplies, and technical teams.

The Ministry of National Defense is also expected to host a national scientific conference on the 1975 Spring Offensive on April 17. From now until the end of the month, Military Region 7 and affiliated units will take part in a series of large-scale cultural and artistic performances, featuring hundreds of artists, dancers, and performers from military zones across the country, from Region 1 to Region 7.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Thuy Doan