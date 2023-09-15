HCMC to spend over US$407 mln for Ring Road No.2

The construction and investment project of Ring Road No.2 in Ho Chi Minh City, a section from Phu Huu Bridge to Vo Nguyen Giap Street will have a total investment of VND9,852 billion (US$407 million) from the city budget.

On the afternoon of September 14, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the Council for appraising investment policies of public investment programs and projects signed the report on the results of pre-feasibility study appraisal for the Ring Road No.2 in Ho Chi Minh City, a section from Phu Huu Bridge to Vo Nguyen Giap Street.

Accordingly, the council required the municipal Department of Transport to collaborate with relevant agencies to review and update the documents to submit to the authorized agencies for project policy approval.

The Ring Road No.2 in Ho Chi Minh City, a section from Phu Huu Bridge to Vo Nguyen Giap Street comprising the traffic intersection of Binh Thai has its design of 67 meters of road width and a total investment of VND9,852 billion (US$407 million) from the city budget.