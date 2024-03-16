HCMC to soon tackle obstacles for resettlement projects in Nha Be District

A working session between the Ho Chi Minh City leader with the Nha Be District People's Committee on implementing tasks in 2024 and resolving recommendations, difficulties and problems of the District People's Committee took place on March 15.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan presides over the working session.

At the working session, the Nha Be District People's Committee mentioned recommendations on compensation and site clearance for the local resettlement projects.

Notably, there is a technical infrastructure construction project for a landslide resettlement area in the district. The People’s Committee of Can Gio District petitioned the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for consideration and approval of using the residential land fund for the project.

In addition, the People’s Committee of Can Gio District petitioned the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to direct departments and sectors to quickly remove obstacles to the 29-hectare Hiep Phuoc 1 Residential Area to soon allocate the resettlement for affected residents.

Amid the petitions, Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan assigned the Municipal Department of Construction to support Nha Be District.

Accordingly, the city leader suggested to considers the housing and land funds in the surrounding districts to allocate for residents affected by the construction project of technical infrastructure of the resettlement areas.

In cases of temporary residence, the locality is able to cover 100 percent of apartment rental fees and soon hand over the site and resettlement area for affected people.

Deputy Chairman Vo Van Hoan also required the relevant units to soon complete the legal regulations and solve obstacles to the resettlement construction project of the Hiep Phuoc industrial park in order to have new residences for affected households and hand over the site for the project works.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong