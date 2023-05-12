HCMC to pioneer in TOD and urban railway

If the National Assembly approves Ho Chi Minh City’s proposal, the city will be the pioneer in implementing transit-oriented development (TOD) and the urban railway is the core.

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR) today organized a workshop on the Model of Urban Development Oriented to TOD and Public Private Partnership (PPP) of the urban railway system.

Speaking at the seminar, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong emphasized that Japan has been successful in implementing TOD in the form of public-private partnership (PPP). Currently, the southern metropolis is proposing to the National Assembly a special mechanism to develop Ho Chi Minh City, including a proposal to focus on developing urban transport (metro lines 1 and 2).

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City is proposing to the National Assembly a special mechanism to develop Ho Chi Minh City, including a proposal to focus on developing urban transport. Thus, if the National Assembly approves Ho Chi Minh City’s proposal, the city will be the pioneer in implementing transit-oriented development (TOD) and the urban railway is the core. Therefore, today’s discussions are very important, contributing to the policy of TOD development, including the development of the urban railway system.

Workshop participants also discussed raising awareness of authorities and investors on mechanisms and policies to deploy railway development through Japan's experience; thereby, perfecting institutions and legal bases, especially relevant laws; policies to recommend the development of TOD and PPP development models, including the implementation model of related financial mechanisms, and draw lessons and notes that can be applied in the coming time, Vice Chairman of the City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong said.

Speaking at the seminar, Mr. Kurose Yasuo, First Secretary of the Japanese Embassy emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City is a major economic center of Vietnam and Japan is very interested in cooperation with the city. Through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan has so far promoted development through many projects, typically metro line 1. Currently, this line has been tested and city dwellers are looking forward to it.

However, Mr. Yasuo said that if only one metro line doesn’t work; therefore, the TOD model will contribute to the increase of the effect. Japan is very interested in enhancing the connection between metro - bus, and planning urban functions along the railway with the utmost aim that people do not depend on personal vehicles.

At the workshop, the participants shared experiences on the TOD model oriented to public transport development, in which the urban railway system plays a key role, as a basis for planning and urban development in order to improve the efficiency of land use, public works as well as reduce traffic congestion and environmental pollution.

The TOD development model associated with the exploitation of land funds is a fundamental and long-term solution, especially in creating investment resources to develop the urban railway network. At the same time, it is necessary to adjust policies and perfect institutions to accelerate the implementation of the urban railway system.