HCMC to organize various activities to care for workers during Tet holidays

The Labor Federation of Ho Chi Minh City has issued a plan to organize activities and present gifts to laborers in the city on the occasion of the upcoming lunar New Year.

Disadvantaged employees receive Tet gifts. (Photo: SGGP)

It is expected that around 15,000 families of union members who are facing difficulties, including those who encounter issues with unpaid wages, social insurance debts, or are affected by natural disasters in the northern provinces, as well as union members who do not return to their hometowns to celebrate Tet, will receive support.

In addition, the Labor Federation of HCMC will organize the fourth “Workers Enjoy Tet in the City” program with the participation of about 10,000 workers’ families and online and in-person subsidized goods fairs to serve workers.

The fair themed "Encouraging Cashless Payments" aims to support 9,500 union members in difficult circumstances, including those from informal labor sectors, with a budget of VND1 million per member to shop at the market.

