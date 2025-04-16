HCMC to get one more book street

Construction of Nguyen Dong Chi Book Street in District 7’s Tan Phu Ward was kicked off on April 15.

Delegates attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Nguyen Dong Chi Book Street. (Photo: SGGP)

The groundbreaking ceremony held by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports and the People’s Committee of District 7 was attended by Deputy Head of Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Tang Huu Phong; Director and Vice Director of the city’s Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan and Nguyen Ngoc Hoi; and Dr. Quach Thu Nguyet, Ho Chi Minh City’s reading ambassador.

Nguyen Dong Chi Book Street is one of the projects marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025) and the 28th anniversary of the founding of District 7 (1997–2025). It also serves as a continuation of the success of Ho Chi Minh City Book Street and Thu Duc City Book Street in promoting a reading culture and developing reading culture in the South Saigon new urban area.

Director of the city’s Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Nguyen Dong Chi Book Street will include a smart library; an area dedicated to supporting digital transformation and innovation startups; the Book Street’s Management Office; and 16 stalls.

The book street is an integrated cultural space, serving as a place for reading, experiencing technology and visual arts, as well as enjoying street music, food, and community activities. Visitors will also find a book café nestled in a refreshing green space, interactive playgrounds for children, art workshops, outdoor performances, and areas dedicated to digital books and smart reading devices.

Deputy Head of Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Tang Huu Phong join hands to implement a community painting at the groundbreaking ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, Nguyen Dong Chi Book Street will have exhibition spaces, art displays, a zone for the promotion of regional specialties to honor Vietnamese culture, and regular activities such as street art performances, international book festivals, the Ao Dai festival, and food festivals.

The project is expected to be inaugurated and put into operation on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).

A dancing and singing perfromance at the event (Photo: SGGP)

By Quynh Yen—Translated by Kim Khanh