HCMC to continue to support relatives of Covid-19 victims

A working delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee yesterday had a working session with the People’s Committee of District 11 on the missions in 2024 and the removal of difficulties and obstacles of the locality.

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Vo Van Hoan led the delegation.



At the working session, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 11 Tran Thuc Chuong consulted the city to impose more supported policies for garbage collectors in converting household solid waste collection vehicles.

Besides, the leader of the People’s Committee of District 11 also proposed the city soon issue the services price and solid waste handling.

Regarding funeral fee support for the Covid-19 victims, the city has applied the supported policy with an amount of VND18 million (US$727) per case. However, the household had to submit the declaration with a death notice.

The leader of the People’s Committee of District 11 said that there have been 27 cases without death notices due to the regulation of granting death notices which had not matched with their residences.

Related to the matter, Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan required the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to soon propose and report to the HCMC People’s Committee to find the prompt solutions as it is the humanitarian policy of the city.

Deputy Chairman Vo Van Hoan stressed that it is possible to use other documents to verify the identification instead of a death notice; call for social sources, the fatherland front, Covid-19 fund of the city to support affected households.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong