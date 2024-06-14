HCMC to continue efficient implementation of UN cooperative programs, projects

Ho Chi Minh City will continue promoting and creating the best conditions for the efficient implementation of the United Nations (UN) cooperative programs and projects for the city, said Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai receives United Nations Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At a meeting with United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis on June 13, Chairman Phan Van Mai expressed his pleasure at Pauline Tamesis’s working trip to Ho Chi Minh City.

Through the reception, he desired to hear her opinions on the overall cooperation between UN agencies in Vietnam, particularly in Ho Chi Minh City in the context of the city government's efforts to build and develop the city in line with the UN's millennium development goals.

The UN Resident Coordinator shared that the UN is proud to accompany Vietnam, especially appreciating the Ho Chi Minh City government for facilitating the effective operation of four UN agencies in the city including UNICEF, the UN Organization for Migration, the UN Labour Organization and the UN international financial corporation.

Ms. Pauline Tamesis stated that within the framework of strategic cooperation with Vietnam, the United Nations has focused on supporting four sectors such as inclusive social development to ensure that no one is left behind, assisting the government in climate change response, disaster resilience and environmental sustainability; shared prosperity through digital economic transformation and governance and access to justice.

On this occasion, he proposed establishing a mechanism for exchanging and sharing knowledge and experiences on models and methods to achieve millennium goals and comprehensive development outcomes.

On the side of the UN Resident Coordinator, she expressed her intention to explore how to further enhance coordination and more efficiently utilize available resources for ongoing activities in Ho Chi Minh City, or fields in need of supplementation; identify resources to reach agreements with UN organizations towards the most effective collaboration.

By Xuan Hanh- Translated by Huyen Huong