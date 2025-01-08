Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to complete arrangement of organizational apparatus before April 1

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Office has just announced the conclusion on arranging and streamlining the state agency apparatus in the city.

Accordingly, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai concluded that Ho Chi Minh City strives to complete its tasks, and arrange and streamline the city's state agency apparatus before April 1, 2025.

The Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee assigned heads of departments, sectors and agencies of the city, heads of the people's committee in Thu Duc City and districts to urgent research, based on the guidance of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, to develop a project for arrangement and streamlining of organizational apparatus in the city.

The municipal Department of Home Affairs was assigned to urgently review and organize the apparatus of state agencies in Ho Chi Minh City; and develop appropriate mechanisms and policies for redundant cadres, civil servants and public employees at agencies and units after arranging to provide suggestions to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

