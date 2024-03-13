Education

HCMC to build 4,500 classrooms to mark 50th anniversary of Southern liberation

SGGP

The HCMC People's Committee has just issued a decision approving the Project to build 4,500 classrooms to celebrate the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

screenshot-2024-03-13-082843-495-4788png-4634.jpg
HCMC plans to build 4,500 classrooms to mark the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025). (Photo: SGGP)

Under the decision, the city will increase public investment and call for social resource mobilization to build 4,500 classrooms to meet the demand for educational facilities for people at all levels of education from preschool to general education.

The southern metropolis will pay attention to investment in 277 projects with 5,934 classrooms in the period 2023-2025, with a total capital of more than VND32,000 billion (US$1.3 billion).

In addition, the city is expected to have 110 projects with a total investment of VND541,000 billion (US$22 billion) from social resources to build 2,638 classrooms in Thu Duc City and 21 districts.

In the coming time, HCMC will implement measures to increase land funds for the education and training sector, such as relocating and reclaiming abandoned warehouses and areas; allocating land funds to build schools in new urban areas, resettlement areas, densely populated areas; providing preferential land policies for construction projects of educational facilities in districts 12, Go Vap, Tan Binh, Tan Phu, Binh Tan, Binh Chanh, and Hoc Mon.

By Thanh Thu – Translated by Kim Khanh

