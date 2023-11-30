HCMC to add more 4,000 ha of land for industrial production

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee ordered related agencies and departments to add an additional 4,000 hectares of land for industrial production.

Yesterday afternoon, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Office said that in order to support businesses, promote public-private cooperation, encourage investment and call for social contributions as well as improve the competitiveness of businesses in the city until 2025, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee requested the city Department of Natural Resources and Environment to urgently review land funds which can be used for developing projects around industrial clusters.

Moreover, the Department should submit its proposal of adjustments for worker housing projects to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee requested HEPZA to coordinate with the Department of Planning and Architecture and the Department of Industry and Trade to review the land fund and add 4,000 hectares of suitable land for the building of more concentrated industrial parks which will be included in the city's general planning.

Furthermore, these above-mentioned bodies should coordinate with Thu Duc City and districts to speed up site clearance progress in industrial parks to create land funds to serve the needs of businesses.

Related agencies should review land funds directly managed by the state, or lands for social housing projects in areas around industrial parks to propose the municipal People's Committee adjust the planning to conduct bidding to select investors for worker housing projects by exchanging the value of land use rights to create a worker housing fund.

At the same time, related agencies should give their opinions to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City that the city authorities should allow economic organizations which are paying annual land rents to have the right to mortgage, transfer land or lease rental rights in land lease contracts. The land rents do not originate from the state budget.

The City Department of Planning and Architecture will be responsible for evaluating and adjusting industrial development orientations associated with a sustainable urban development model with synchronous infrastructure; Moreover, the department will adjust the planning of industrial parks according to advanced models that apply and promote models of marine economy, circular economy, and digital economy with high land use efficiency.

Last but not least, it will review, study and adjust the planning of existing industrial zones and clusters gradually renovating and synchronizing infrastructure, aiming to form smart, high-tech industrial zones or industrial complexes, business parks - modern urban services for integrating into the legal regulation of the general city planning.

The Management Board of the City's Export Processing Zones and Industrial Parks (HEPZA) should work to give advice to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on solutions to accelerate the establishment of Vinh Loc 3 Industrial Park and Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park Phase 3 as well as solutions to remove problems in Le Minh Xuan Industrial Park 2.