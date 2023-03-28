HCMC tightening urban order management

The Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee has just issued Directive No.22 about strengthening urban order management citywide.



Accordingly, Directive No.22 asks that HCMC People’s Committee direct all state departments, agencies, and the People’s Committees of all districts and Thu Duc City to adopt various measures to tighten the management of urban order in the whole city:

_Promulgate new regulations on the management and use of roads, sidewalks in HCMC;

_Review regulations on urban infrastructure construction that hinders the general development and amend inadequacies in regulations on urban space for apartments or commercial functions of apartment buildings and high-rise buildings;

_Reduce the mechanism of asking and giving, which might create corruption and negativities, in rapidly urbanizing areas;

_Continue to install monitoring camera systems to timely punish law violations related to road and sidewalk order or traffic order;

_Arrange places for street vendors to stabilize their trading activities.

Directive No.22 stresses that Party Committees at all levels, the local authorities, state departments and agencies, Vietnam Fatherland Front – HCMC, and socio-political organizations in HCMC must increase propaganda campaigns to raise the awareness of the public about law observance.

Leaders of the above organizations must set an example in ensuring urban order and take the highest blame for illegal encroachment of roads and sidewalks under their management for trading.