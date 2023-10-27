HCMC, Thua Thien - Hue strengthen cultural, sports cooperation

The Departments of Culture and Sports of HCMC and Thua Thien-Hue Province on October 26 signed an agreement on strengthening cooperation and development of cultural and sports activities in the 2023-2025 period between the two localities.

Under the program, HCMC and Thua Thien–Hue province exchanged and shared experience in state management, and cultural, family, and sports activities between the two sides; and will build periodic plans on exchanging experience in state management, promulgation of policies and projects in the cultural, family and sports activities areas, development of human resources in the sector.

The two localities will coordinate to organize festivals, cultural and sports exchanges, art performances, exhibitions on national holidays, and events to promote the culture and images of the city and central coastal province.

The two departments will provide mutual support in collecting typical works of art presenting local recognizable symbols, enhance cooperation in training cultural and artistic human resources, organize discussions about the development of traditional art tourism, and share experience in restoring, preserving, and promoting intangible cultural heritages.

HCMC will coordinate with Thua Thien–Hue Province to develop traditional sports, training and management works, build sports training planning for coaches and athletes, hire sports experts, and share experiences in professional works in the sports sector.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Vice Secretary of the Paty Committee of Thua Thien – Hue Province Phan Ngoc Tho highly appreciated the efforts of the Departments of Culture and Sports of the two localities in implementing the agreement on strengthening cooperation and development of cultural and sports activities in the 2023-2025 period between the two localities.

He suggested the two sides would build a plan to immediately carry out the contents of the agreement and make an annual evaluation report of the implementation results.