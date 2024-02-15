HCMC: Tet book street festival lures over 1 million visitors

The Tet Book Street Festival 2024 in Ho Chi Minh City attracted over 1 million visitors from February 7-14, up 11.1 percent year-on-year, according to the municipal Department of Information and Communications.

A corner of the Tet Book Street Festival 2024 in HCMC (Photo: VNA)

The department reported that more than 76,000 book titles or 76,158 copies were sold at the festival, earning an estimated revenue of VND10 billion (nearly US$409,000), up 22.53 percent and 18,23 percent, respectively, compared to the previous year.

With dragon-themed decorations, the annual festival covered 11,200 sq.m on Le Loi street, more than 3,000 sq.m larger than last year’s event. It saw the participation of more than 30 publishers and distributors.

With innovative and creative design, the eight-day festival created many unique cultural and artistic spaces that attract visitors. A highlight of this year’s festival, thousands of books were presented as gifts to visitors.

For the last 14 years, the book street festival has become a unique and typical cultural event of HCMC during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, giving domestic and foreign visitors a springtime destination and helping promote the reading habit in the local community.

Last year, the festival lured more than 800,000 visitors, and sold over 59,000 books for VND8.2 billion.

