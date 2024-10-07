Business

Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department resolves stuck land records

SGGPO

By October 3 late, the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department completed the resolving of land-related financial obligations for 15,800 records in the period from August 1, 2024, to September 21, 2024.

At the Tax Sub-departments of Thu Duc City (Photo: Duc Trung)

As disclosed by Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department Nguyen Tien Dung on October 7, there were 8,808 land records arising from August 1, 2024 to October 3, 2024.

Of these, the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department has already resolved 3,188 land records, and there now are 1,970 records under resolution.

Recently, on September 30, the Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department also issued a decision to honor four tax sub-departments that completed excellently in their duties, including the Tax Sub-departments of Thu Duc City, Binh Tan, Binh Thanh and Cu Chi districts.

Reportedly, on September 21, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee issued an official letter to apply the land prices stipulated on the 2013 Land Law to calculate taxes while waiting for the issuance of new land prices.

Therefore, the tax authority has based on that to resolve land tax records.

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department also urged the heads of the tax sub-departments to prioritize and concentrate resources to resolve land records received since August 1.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

