HCMC targets budget revenue at VND460.51 trillion in 2024

The projected State budget revenue for the city in 2024 is expected to reach VND460.51 trillion, equivalent to 98.05 percent of the 2023 budget estimate.

On the afternoon of September 22, a delegation from the National Assembly's Finance and Budget Committee, headed by Mr. Nguyen Huu Toan, Vice Chairman of the Committee, arrived in HCMC for a working visit.

The supervision delegation included Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council, and Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Head of the HCMC National Assembly Delegation.

The program's agenda includes assessing the implementation of the State budget for the year 2023, the State budget estimate, and the allocation of the Central budget for the year 2024. It also covers the progress in implementing public investment for 2023 and the public investment plan for 2024.

Additionally, it involves evaluating mid-term results in the execution of the 5-year plan from 2021 to 2025 regarding national finance, government borrowing, public debt management, mid-term public investment plans, and the status of implementing the NA’s Resolution 98.

Reporting to the delegation, Mr. Le Duy Minh, Director of the HCMC Department of Finance, stated that since the beginning of 2023, the city has been focused on taking measures to prevent economic decline, addressing difficulties and obstacles, and supporting businesses in production and business activities, resulting in significant achievements.

Consequently, the total State budget revenue in the region for the first eight months of the year amounted to an estimated VND299.12 trillion, equivalent to 63.64 percent of the budget projection. The region's expected total State budget revenue in 2023 is VND449.79 trillion, representing 95.76 percent of the budget estimate.

Furthermore, as of August 2023, the city has disbursed over VND20 trillion, accounting for 29 percent of the total planned public investment capital for 2023. Anticipated funding requirements for the public investment plan in 2024 include over VND4.35 trillion from the Central budget of HCMC, with an estimated VND55.23 trillion from the local budget.

At the working session, delegates offered input and recommendations on a range of topics concerning the report, budget revenue, and expenditure, as well as the disbursement of public investment in HCMC. Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, took note of the delegates' feedback and emphasized the city's dedicated efforts to implement National Assembly resolutions, meet budget revenue targets, and enhance the disbursement rate of public investment funds.

"The HCMC Party Committee has also assigned members of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee to supervise various construction projects directly. As a result, many projects have yielded positive outcomes, with a notable example being the compensation and land clearance for the Ring Road No.3 project," Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong reported.

During his concluding statement at the working session, Mr. Nguyen Huu Toan, Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly's Finance and Budget Committee, noted considerable efforts and determination shown by HCMC in collecting State budget revenue. He praised the city's ambitious revenue targets and suggested diligent oversight of individual projects and areas to attain the established goals.

Based on the practical implementation of tasks, he also urged the city to confidently present challenges that are still unresolved, especially those related to legal amendments to provide the Central Government with the foundation to make adjustments and, in turn, make it easier to support task implementation in local areas.