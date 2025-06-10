HCMC suspends implementation of office building projects

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has required temporary implementation suspension of construction and project during the restructuring of the political system's organizational apparatus.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has issued an official dispatch conveying the directive of the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to relevant agencies and units regarding the temporary suspension of construction and project implementation during the restructuring of the political system's organizational apparatus, in accordance with Politburo and Secretariat Conclusions No. 126-KL/TW and No. 127-KL/TW.

Accordingly, for ongoing construction projects involving new builds, repairs, renovations, or upgrades of office buildings that are already under construction, implementation will continue to ensure project progress and contribute to increasing the disbursement rate of the 2025 public investment plan.

However, for projects that are still in the preparatory phase, comprising investment policy approval, investment decision processes, post-basic design development, or those that have gone through bidding and contract signing but have not yet commenced construction, further investment procedures will be temporarily suspended during the restructuring process.

Once the restructuring plan is finalized, project investors will be required to review the necessity of the investment and the intended functions of each building. Besides, they must coordinate with beneficiary units to propose the most efficient and cost-effective solutions, ensuring effectiveness and avoiding waste.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong