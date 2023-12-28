HCMC successfully eliminates nine traffic hot spots

Using various synchronous solutions, HCMC is able to erase nine hot spots of traffic congestion and accidents in 2023, offering smoother traffic flow.

The section of National Highway No.1 from Binh Dien Bridge to Nguyen Van Linh Roundabout usually sees congestion (Photo: SGGP)



During the last days of 2023, even at rush hours, the traffic flow at Phan Van Hon – Tran Van Muoi Intersection in Hoc Mon District is still easy. Not a long time ago, this location used to be a hot spot for traffic congestion.

At this time last year, there were 10 traffic hot spots in HCMC, including the above intersection. However, thanks to effective cooperation between the municipal Transport Department and related functional units to carry out both construction and non-construction solutions, 9 have been successfully eliminated.

In particular, at My Thuy Roundabout in Thu Duc City, the city built My Thuy 3 Bridge to share the traffic load with the current bridge. At Vo Tran Chi – Tran Van Giau Intersection, the time laps for the traffic lights for cars and two-wheeled vehicles are recalculated to better regulate the traffic flow. More traffic signs are installed, and speed reduction markings are painted on roads at the intersections of Thoai Ngoc Hau – Luy Ban Bich (Tan Phu District), Phan Van Hon – Tran Van Muoi (Hoc Mon District).

What should become the focus of traffic regulation solutions now are the infamous congestion locations near

_Tan Son Nhat International Airport: the section of Truong Chinh Street from Au Co Street to Tan Ky Tan Quy Street, Lang Cha Ca Roundabout, Cong Hoa – Hoang Hoa Tham Intersection;

Cat Lai Port: An Phu Intersection, My Thuy Intersection, the section of Nguyen Thi Dinh Street from My Thuy Roundabout to Cat Lai Port;

The heart of HCMC: various streets and intersections in District 1, Cong Truong Dan Chu Roundabout, Nguyen Tat Thanh Street in District 4, the triangle of Su Van Hanh Street – Thanh Thai Street – February 3 Street in District 10.

The entrances into HCMC: National Highway 50 – Nguyen Van Linh Intersection (Binh Chanh District), Nguyen Huu Tho – Nguyen Van Linh Intersection (District 7), Bon Xa Intersection (Tan Phu District), Dinh Bo Linh – Bach Dang Intersection (Binh Thanh District), Vinh Loc – Nguyen Thi Tu – Quach Dieu Intersection (Binh Chanh District).

Traffic experts commented that effectively controlling traffic safety in HCMC corresponds with restoring street order and security. This matter has received much attention since 2012, and the HCMC People’s Committee has released several plans, measures to maintain traffic safety and order along streets.

One prominent solution is a series of measures to gradually reduce traffic congestion citywide, including restoring order on streets, staggering work hours of adults and learning hours of children, accelerating traffic construction projects, scientifically regulating traffic flows to effectively exploit available traffic facilities, and improving public transport quality.

When flexibly and collaboratively done, these measures support one another to provide safer and smoother traffic in HCMC.

Besides the above construction and non-construction solutions, it is necessary to call upon the help of the whole community, especially functional agencies and the local authorities. They are extremely effective in restoring the order on encroached sidewalks normally for commercial or entertaining purposes.

One particular factor leading to traffic congestion is that urban development is too concentrated in the city downtown, creating an imbalance between the scales of technical and social infrastructure development. In addition to dense construction in the city heart, several buildings that usually attract a large quantity of people are still allowed to be sited near busy intersections.

Obviously, to reduce traffic congestion in HCMC, it is essential to adopt new approaches in city planning and urban development tasks.

9 locations removed from the list of traffic hot spots in HCMC: The section of February 3 Street from Le Dai Hanh Street to Ta Uyen Street (District 11) Thoai Ngoc Hau – Luy Ban Bich Intersection (Tan Phu District) An Suong Intersection (District 12) The section of the Hanoi Highway from T39C to T40C Electric Poles (An Phu Ward of Thu Duc City) My Thuy Roundabout (Thu Duc City) The section of National Highway 1K in front of the address of 216 (Linh Xuan Ward of Thu Duc City) The intersection between the main part and the entrance from Ton Duc Thang Street of Ba Son Bridge (District 1) Vo Tran Chi – Tran Van Giau Intersection (Binh Tan District) Phan Van Hon – Tran Van Muoi Intersection (Hoc Mon District)

By Thien Nhan – Translated by Yen Nhi