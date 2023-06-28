HCMC strives to become good life, civilization, modernity, gratitude city

The tenth conference of the 11th tenure Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City for the period of 2019 – 2024 was held this morning.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung, Head of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee in the Southern office Vo Van Thien and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen attended in the conference.

At the conference, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen reported that in the first six months of the year, the Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City has implemented practical activities for the sustainable poverty reduction program, mobilized the funds to support and take care of beneficiaries under the State's special treatment policies including families of heroic martyrs,

poor and near-poor households and ones with difficult circumstances in the city.

Especially, the unit has enhanced monitoring the Directive No.13 of the Executive Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on the leadership of implementing the Monitoring Scheme No.6 on enhancing the role of Vietnam Fatherland Front and people in monitoring Party organizations, Party members and activities of authorities at all levels in Ho Chi Minh City in the period of 2021 – 2030, added Ms. Yen.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that the HCMC People’s Committee has strictly implemented the resolutions, directives of the Central, municipal Party Committee and People’s Council on socio-economy development in 2023.

The gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in the city is estimated to surge by 3.55 percent over the same period in 2022. Of which, the GRDP in the second quarter is set to increase 5.78 percent, much higher than that in the first quarter when it reached only 0.7 percent.

Besides, the city’s industrial production situation is step-by-step stable; and the tourism industry gained a high growth rate in both revenues and number of visitors with an increase of international travelers of 306 percent.

The situation of the Covid-19 epidemic and other diseases in the city is under control.

In addition, external relations works are being strengthened with close multi-faceted cooperation relationships and more connections with international partners.

Social security and order are being strictly implemented with the reduction of explosions and traffic accidents.

At the conference, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai recorded and praised the efforts of each officer in the work of the fatherland front in the city.

In the second half of the year, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai required relevant units to concentrate on organizing the pilot congress heading to the 12th Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City for the period 2024 – 2029.

On the occasion, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen granted the Third-class Labor Medal to three collectives and one individual for the outstanding accomplishments of their duties, awarded the certificate of merits of the Prime Minister to two collectives.