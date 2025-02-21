HCMC strives to achieve double-digit growth: Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc

The Government’s conference with localities regarding the implementation of the conclusions of the Party Central Committee and the resolutions of the National Assembly and the Government on economic growth was organized online on February 21.

The Government’s conference with localities regarding the implementation of the conclusions of the Party Central Committee and the resolutions of the National Assembly and the Government on economic growth (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Chung)

In his speech at the conference, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc proposed several solutions to actualize the Government's goal of achieving double-digit growth for the city.

Ho Chi Minh City valued and agreed with the report’s key tasks and breakthrough solutions to achieve the national economic growth target of over 8 percent by 2025.

As for Ho Chi Minh City alone, the locality set a target of achieving at least 10 percent growth in 2025. To accomplish this goal, Ho Chi Minh City has proposed primary critical tasks and solutions.

Initially, the city will promptly organize its administrative apparatus according to the principles of streamlining, compactness and strength, ensuring effectiveness, and efficiency as well as preventing any disruption in state management, aligned with the implementation of the public administration reform project in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2024-2030 period as well as the project on promoting civil service reform to enhance public service efficiency in Ho Chi Minh City. These efforts aimed at enhancing the efficiency and service quality of civil servants in the city.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc delivers his speech from the conference venue in the city. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Chung)

Ho Chi Minh City will focus on administrative reform, removing bottlenecks and unresolved projects; classifying and identifying specific solutions for each group and problem, seeking initiatives from the Government as well as opinions from ministries and agencies to find appropriate solutions for the operation of the projects, thereby bringing revenue for the budget and mobilizing resources for the city's development in the coming time.

Additionally, the city will urgently accelerate project implementation and completion to prevent waste and losses; review and handle obstacles, reporting to competent authorities and relevant agencies for resolution in accordance with the Prime Minister’s directives and the plan of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

Ho Chi Minh City will mobilize all available resources and social capital on investment-driven development, and take public investment to boost private investment, primarily in transport infrastructure.

Currently, the city has a comprehensive and modern transportation development plan for 2025, which includes key projects such as the urban railway system, the completion of Ring Road No.3 and the entire Ring Road No.2, seeking approval for the investment policy on Ring Road No. 4, the development of Can Gio International Port and so on which are the strategic transport infrastructures, contributing to ensuring a synchronized and modern transport system for the city's short-term and long-term development.

Regarding long-term solutions, Ho Chi Minh City will continue to coordinate and accelerate the implementation of the remaining tasks assigned by the Prime Minister, as well as Resolution No. 98 of the National Assembly. The city will review and give proposals to ministries and agencies for submission to the Government and the National Assembly Standing Committee, aiming to establish mechanisms and policies to attract strategic investors.

By 2025, Ho Chi Minh City strives to commence construction on two out of five build-operate-transfer (BOT) investment projects under Resolution 98. These projects are considered key initiatives for the city.

Alongside this, the city will implement its urban planning framework right after the Prime Minister approves, ensuring the city's sustainable development. Ho Chi Minh City will continue to sustain and revitalize its growth drivers, seizing new development opportunities.

The city identified the Action Program under Resolution 57 of the Politburo on science, technology and innovation (STI) as one of its strengths in prioritizing STI-driven growth and development.

Delegates join the meeting. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Chung)

Additionally, HCMC is establishing an International Financial Center to create a capital-attracting channel for both the country and the city, ensuring funding for future projects; and also focusing on the development of the International Transshipment Port in Can Gio, a critical project for boosting economic growth and enhancing the city’s global connectivity.

To accomplish these solutions, Ho Chi Minh City proposed the Government direct ministries and agencies to resolve araising issues in accordance with Notice No. 392, as previously instructed by the Prime Minister.

So far, 14 out of 49 proposals have been addressed by ministries and agencies. The city is now actively working with relevant ministries and agencies to handle the remaining proposals.

Ho Chi Minh City is committed to a double-digit growth, as expected by the Prime Minister, affirmed Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong