HCMC strictly punishes blood alcohol concentration violations

HCMC Traffic Police have been patrolling all streets over the last 3 months to handle cases of driving under the influence of alcohol in order to reduce traffic accidents.

At 9:00 p.m., Hang Xanh Traffic Police Team (under HCMC Road and Railway Traffic Police Division – PC08) were still working with Thu Duc City Police Force to set up a checkpoint at the intersection between Pham Van Dong Street and Kha Van Can Street (Thu Duc City) to fine cases of blood alcohol concentration (BAC) violations. Only in 30 minutes, ten law offenders were punished.

M. (born in 1975 and staying in Binh Duong Province) was checked with a BAC of 0.38mg/l. When knowing that his vehicle must be confiscated for 7 days, he tried to plead with the police for a lighter punishment, saying that he had drunk 4 beer cans but was still alert enough to drive home. However, the police on duty resolutely wrote a violation report and proceeded with the punishment. Similarly, V. (born in 1989 and staying in Dong Nai Province) was detected with a BAC of 0.8mg/l. He had to sign a violation report, paid a fine of VND7 million (US$298), and had his vehicle confiscated for 7 days.

Besides setting up impromptu checkpoints for BAC of traffic users, the traffic police also frequently monitor the neighborhood of pubs. When discovering a vehicle user who drives under the influence of alcohol, they will impose harsh punishments to prevent potential traffic accidents.

For instance, in the area under the management of Ban Co Traffic Police, Hoang Sa Street is famous for a series of pubs. Therefore, this traffic police team regularly cooperates with District 3 Police Force to check for BAC violations.

T. (born in 1986 and staying in Thu Duc City) was controlling his scooter when he was stopped for BAC checking. With the result of a BAC over the limit, he was fined VND7 million, had his driving license suspended for 23 months and his vehicle confiscated for 7 days. More seriously, C.D. (born in 1976 and staying in Binh Chanh District) was driving a car when offending the BAC regulation. He was fined VND35 million ($1,490), also had his driving license suspended for 23 months and his vehicle confiscated for 7 days.

The determination of the traffic police in giving sanctions to law breakers has effectively raised the awareness of the public. Tuan Anh (born in 1980 and staying in Thu Duc City) shared that whenever attending a party, he calls a motorbike taxi instead of riding his own scooter, which is much safer. This is also the trend that his friends and colleagues are following.

Reports of Thu Duc City Traffic Police reveal that since the beginning of this year, the quantity of BAC violations of traffic users in their area has significantly dropped thanks to their frequent patrols, leading to a positive reduction of traffic accidents as well.

Head of PC08 Nguyen Dinh Duong stated that PC08 has requested that all traffic police officers maintain their regular patrols to strictly punish BAC regulation breakers with no exception. Any state officers who violate the laws yet interfere with the punishment process will be reported to their corresponding units. The traffic police must be exemplary in performing their power appropriately in keeping order and must not control their vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Among the staff of PC08 themselves, there is also frequent checking of traffic law observance (including BAC regulation), manner maintenance, and civilized behaviors when interacting with citizens. Violators are severely punished.

The HCMC Department of Public Security stressed that in the upcoming time, it is objectively and comprehensively going to tighten the observance of the People's Police Regulations and strictly handle violations in order to have a strong and clean police force.