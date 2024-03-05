HCMC strictly handles businesses with social insurance debt

The HCMC Social Security has announced a list of 15,000 businesses owing social insurance for over 3 months, some of which with the amount of billions of VND.



Among the companies on top of this list are Hoa Binh Construction Group (sited in District 3) with a debt of more than VND38.4 billion (US$1.56 million) in 10 months, Saigon Post and Telecommunications Services Corporation (sited in District 1) with a debt of VND37.3 billion ($1.51 million) in 71 months, APAX Leaders (in District 3) with a debt of VND31.2 billion ($1.26 million) in 48 months.

When a business does not fulfill the social insurance responsibility, its employees receive significantly harmful effects, ranging from the inability to certify their continuous participation in social insurance and unemployment insurance to the ineligibility to receive social benefits (pension, sick pay, maternity leave, health insurance).

Aware of that, the Vietnam Social Security has sent a formal dispatch to urge its sub-levels in all localities to collect social insurance debts and inspect or handle any businesses with law violations in paying social insurance, unemployment insurance, and health insurance.

In the middle of 2023, the HCMC People’s Committee also released its dispatch regarding this matter. It directed the HCMC Department of Public Security to work with the HCMC Social Security to check and make reports for necessary prosecution of the units failing to fulfill these duties so that protect the legal rights of laborers in those companies. It is also essential to introduce specific regulations with stricter sanctions to punish organizations late in paying or even refusing to pay these insurances.

Meanwhile, laborers are advised to actively monitor the social insurance payment of their employers via the app VssID and timely report to the corresponding trade union or functional agencies for proper handling right at the time detecting tardiness in insurance payment.

By Hung Vuong – Translated by Thanh Tam