HCMC strengthens supply-demand connection with Central Highlands provinces

On December 15, in Da Lat City, a seminar on regional connectivity between HCMC and Central Highlands provinces was held by the People's Committees of HCMC and Lam Dong Province, drawing participation from 150 delegates and nearly 100 businesses.

An overview of the seminar

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the HCMC People's Committee and Vice Chairman Pham S of the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee presided over the seminar.

Under the theme "Green Growth, Connecting Supply and Demand - Solutions to Promote Innovative Startup Development," representatives from numerous businesses shared their innovative startup stories in the agricultural sector. The goal is to enhance regional connectivity, develop a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, encourage innovation, establish market connections, promote product exhibitions, and build a resilient value chain for the domestic market.

At the seminar, delegates engaged in networking, providing advice, and sharing their experiences in business development, thereby suggesting solutions for the sustainable development of environmentally friendly agriculture within the innovative entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Additionally, there was a discussion on various policies supporting innovative startup businesses in HCMC. This included specific policies related to science and technology management, as well as innovative initiatives in accordance with Resolution No.98/2023/QH15, which focuses on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC.

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the People's Committee of HCMC speaks at the seminar.

Moreover, the seminar facilitated market connections for enterprises' products through real-world insights shared by business leaders and investment funds.

Mr. Nguyen Anh Duc, CEO of Saigon Co.op, expressed, "There is a need for a shift in the production process. Saigon Co.op is actively committed to minimizing the release of harmful waste into the environment, contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas effects. In particular, Saigon Co.op has focused on developing biodegradable packaging, and environmentally impactful products have been phased out from our system, including single-use plastic straws. This initiative promotes products from cooperatives, where a similar trend in environmentally conscious production is emerging, resulting in a reduction of waste released into the environment."

Mr. Nguyen Anh Duc, CEO of Saigon Co.op, speaks at the meeting.

Saigon Co.op representative further suggested that leaders of the Central Highlands provinces make planning again for the source of raw materials for each product with clear and distinct assignments. He recommended the establishment of centralized procurement points and collaboration in different regions. Additionally, the proposal included allowing the development of procurement systems at the local level to ensure a more systematic supply of goods.

The seminar provides startup businesses with the opportunity to gain additional insights into business operations, access valuable resources and investment funds, and foster business collaborations with major enterprises. This not only promotes networking and market connections but also contributes to the development and support of an innovative entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Mr. Pham S, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province, believes that the insights shared during the seminar and related activities will lead to the initiation of several collaborative programs. Lam Dong Province acknowledges the valuable support and the establishment of production linkages by its partners in HCMC, enhancing the accessibility of local products to the market. Lam Dong Province and the Central Highlands provinces are committed to continuing the implementation of the discussed initiatives from the seminar.

Mr. Pham S, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province, speaks at the meeting.

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, Mr. Vo Van Hoan, stressed the importance of businesses taking the lead in contributing to innovation and sustainable growth. Each province views green growth as a vital factor for future development. Given its role as the economic hub of the region and the country, HCMC hosts over 50 percent of the nation's innovative organizations and businesses. Under these circumstances, the city is committed to making additional efforts to support the local business community. It will collaborate with various localities to organize specific activities, harnessing resources to promote innovation.

On the sidelines of the seminar, various models and products of green agriculture from businesses were also introduced, creating a bridge between enterprises and consumers and connecting consumption markets with distribution systems. Enterprises exhibit their products on the sidelines of the seminar.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Bao Nghi